CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Middle East News » Report: Building collapse in…

Report: Building collapse in northern Egypt kills 5 women

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — An apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least five women, Egyptian state-run media reported on Saturday.

The report by the daily Al-Ahram said that along with the five deaths, a 70-year-old woman was injured when the five-story building in the city’s Attarin neighborhood collapsed on Friday.

Rescue workers recovered three survivors who were taken to hospital. It wasn’t clear if there were any people unaccounted for in the building.

It was also not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. In March, an apartment building collapsed in Cairo, killing at least 25 people.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Alexandria and Cairo, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate planning permits. Extra floors often are added without proper government permits.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up