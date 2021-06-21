CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines
Home » Middle East News » Israeli foreign minister to…

Israeli foreign minister to make first visit to UAE

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new foreign minister will head to the United Arab Emirates next week for the first-ever visit by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf country.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit comes after the two countries normalized relations last year in an agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

The new governments in both Israel and the United States have said they hope to reach similar accords with other Arab states.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday that Lapid will visit the UAE June 29-30, and will inaugurate an Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up