CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Middle East News » 3 killed when gas…

3 killed when gas cylinder explodes at Baghdad restaurant

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAGHDAD (AP) — An explosion at a crowded restaurant in a northwestern Baghdad neighborhood killed three people and injured 16 Thursday evening, two Iraqi health officials said.

A military statement said a gas cylinder exploded at the restaurant in the city’s Kadhmiyah district, close to the shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim, revered by Shiite Muslims.

It reported multiple casualties without providing an immediate breakdown.

The two health officials said some of the injured were in critical condition. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Explosions in the Iraqi capital were once almost daily occurrences but have become less frequent in the past few years, particularly following the defeat of the Islamic State group in 2017. In January, twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up