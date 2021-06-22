CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 2:15 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include the state television English-language arm Press TV. Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

