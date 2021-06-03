AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle…

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 27-June 2, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israelis and Palestinians are cleaning up and taking stock after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.