VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Middle East News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 10:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 27-June 2, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israelis and Palestinians are cleaning up and taking stock after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

Pandemic-induced backlog sparks new efforts to digitize military records at NARA

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up