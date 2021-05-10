CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 9:58 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An Israeli helicopter gunship opened fire on Monday on a home at the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding one person, Syrian state TV reported.

The TV said the unidentified man, reported to be a civilian, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack on the southern Quneitra region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group, said the targeted man works for Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group.

The attack came days after a similar attack by an Israeli helicopter on Quneitra that did not inflict casualties, according to Syrian state media. And on May 5, Israel fired missiles toward northwestern Syria, killing one person and wounding six.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

