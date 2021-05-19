CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Lebanese security officials say several rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 9:35 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security officials say several rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel.

