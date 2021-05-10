CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem holy site as tensions soar

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 1:39 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem holy site as tensions soar.

Middle East News

