JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem holy site as tensions soar.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 10, 2021, 1:39 AM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police clash with Palestinian protesters inside Jerusalem holy site as tensions soar.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.