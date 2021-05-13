CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Israeli defense minister approves…

Israeli defense minister approves call-up of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:27 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli defense minister approves call-up of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas.

