JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli defense minister approves call-up of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 13, 2021, 12:27 PM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli defense minister approves call-up of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.