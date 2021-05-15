CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Israeli airstrike hits target near high-rise building housing AP office in Gaza City

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 8:16 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrike hits target near high-rise building housing AP office in Gaza City.

