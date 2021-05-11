CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Iran: Clash near Turkey…

Iran: Clash near Turkey kills 2 Guard troops, 7 militants

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard forces on Tuesday killed seven militants and dismantled their cell in the country’s northwest near the border with Turkey, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. Two Guard members were also killed in the shootout.

IRNA said the “group of terrorists” had snuck into Iran illegally from Turkey.

The clash took place around noon in the city of Salmas in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, according to the repot. The city is located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

In November, unknown gunmen killed three and wounded two Iranian border guards in the province.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up