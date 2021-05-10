CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Fire erupts at Kuwait's…

Fire erupts at Kuwait’s largest oil field; two injured

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 4:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted Monday at Kuwait’s largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said. Burgan is among the world’s largest producing fields, ranked second only to Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. Most of the country’s production comes from a single field, Burgan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up