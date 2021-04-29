CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Israeli rescue service official confirms nearly 40 killed in stampede at religious festival

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 11:07 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli rescue service official confirms nearly 40 killed in stampede at religious festival.

