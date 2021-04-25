CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Iraq’s Interior Ministry says 82 people were killed and 110 injured in Baghdad hospital fire

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 5:45 AM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Interior Ministry says 82 people were killed and 110 injured in Baghdad hospital fire.

