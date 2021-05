GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas rejects Palestinian Authority’s decision to delay first elections in 15 years, calls it…

Listen now to WTOP News

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas rejects Palestinian Authority’s decision to delay first elections in 15 years, calls it a ‘coup.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.