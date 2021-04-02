CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 5:07 AM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities said a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in a mountainous zone in struggling interior provinces.

Two other Islamic extremists were killed in the security operations, according to an Interior Ministry statement Thursday night.

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province. They killed one suspected jihadi, whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt, the statement said. The explosion killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived, according to the ministry.

Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the jihadis taking refuge in the area.

In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Tunisia’s Jund Al Khilafa brigade, the statement said. The brigade pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.

