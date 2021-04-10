CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Egypt, Tunisia discuss Libya, Ethiopia’s disputed dam

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 10:34 AM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president met Saturday his Tunisian counterpart in Cairo, where they discussed neighboring Libya, and a massive dam Ethiopia is building over the Nile River’s main tributary.

Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived in Cairo on Friday for a three-day visit. He was received at the airport by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The two leaders held “extensive and constructive” talks Saturday at Cairo’s Ittihadiya palace, which serves as the Egyptian president’s office, Saied said.

“We hope that Libya goes down the correct path… There’s no way of dividing Libya,” he told a joint news conference with el-Sissi. Libya is a neighbor to Egypt and Tunisia. The country plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

The two leaders also discussed a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary. Egypt and Sudan consider the project a major threat if it is filled and operated without a legally binding agreement.

The Tunisian president said his country supports Egypt’s position in the yearslong dispute. He said any damage to Egypt’s water security is unacceptable.

“We are looking for just solutions, but Egypt’s national security is ours, and Egypt’s position… will be ours.”

Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia are deadlocked in a dispute over the dam, and the latest round of talks collapsed Tuesday.

