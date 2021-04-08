CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 10:26 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 1-7, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians in Jerusalem were able to celebrate Easter in larger numbers, due to Israel’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign — though the lack of Christian pilgrims from abroad was keenly felt. In Hamdayet in eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray spoke about what is being called ethnic cleansing in the stricken region. Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and one of its most powerful.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

