NAJAF, Iraq (AP) — Vatican says Pope Francis thanked Iraq’s top Shiite cleric for having ‘raised his voice in defense…

NAJAF, Iraq (AP) — Vatican says Pope Francis thanked Iraq’s top Shiite cleric for having ‘raised his voice in defense of the weakest.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.