UN says fire in Yemeni migrant detention center kills 8

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 2:32 PM

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency said a fire broke out Sunday in a detention center for migrants in Yemen’s capital, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 170 others.

The International Organization for Migration said the cause of the fire at the detention center in Sanaa was not immediately clear. Over 90 migrants were in serious condition.

The detention center is run by the Houthi rebels, who have controlled the capital since the outbreak of Yemen’s conflict more than six years ago.

The Houthis said they were investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

A U.N. official said the fire broke out in a hangar close to the main building of the detention center, which was housing more than 700 migrants.

Most of the migrants were arrested in the northern province of Sadaa, while trying to cross into Saudi Arabia, she said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to brief the media.

