CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Eastern Libyan forces say…

Eastern Libyan forces say senior local IS militant captured

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Forces of Libya’s eastern military strongman said they arrested a suspected senior local Islamic State fighter on Sunday in a southwestern town known to be a militant hideout.

Mohammed Miloud was once an IS leader in the coastal city of Sirte, held by the group before they were driven out in a U.S.-backed campaign in 2016, spokesman Ahmed al-Mosmari said.

The militant leader was allegedly involved in several attacks in the country’s so-called oil crescent — whose ports and oil fields account for the lion’s share of Libya’s oil production and exports, he said.

He added that Miloud was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four Italian engineers in 2016. The Italians were later released after a four-million-Euro ransom was paid to the militants, he said.

The comments by Al-Mosmari, spokesman for forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, could not independently be verified.

Libya has been in turmoil since a civil war in 2011 toppled longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

The chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising allowed IS and other extremist groups to gain a foothold, benefiting from Libya’s remote stretches near its borders.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up