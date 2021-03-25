CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Aid group reports spike…

Aid group reports spike in COVID-19 patients in Yemen

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Thursday it is witnessing “a dramatic influx” of critically ill COVID-19 patients in war-stricken Yemen, as a second wave overwhelms the country’s depleted medical facilities.

“We are urging all medical humanitarian organizations already present in Yemen to rapidly scale up their COVID-19 emergency response,” said Raphael Veicht, MSF head of mission in Yemen.

“All aspects of the COVID-19 intervention are lacking and need greater international support, from public health messaging, to vaccinations, to oxygen therapy—support is needed across the board,” Veicht added in a a statement.

More than 3,000 infectious cases, including 800 deaths, have been recorded in Yemen since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the actual toll is believed to be much higher given the scarcity of testing.

The Geneva-based relief agency said that it has been running the COVID-19 treatment center in Al Gamhouria hospital in the city of Aden where all 11 ICU beds are currently occupied. Another 46 are in the inpatient department, added the statement.

“Unfortunately, many of the patients we see are already in a critical medical condition when they arrive,” said Line Lootens, MSF medical coordinator in Yemen. “Most patients need very high levels of oxygen and medical treatment. Some patients also require mechanical ventilation at the ICU, which is difficult and requires a very high level of medical care.”

The devastating conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014, when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. That prompted a U.S.-backed Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to intervene months later in a bid to restore the government of Yemeni President Abed Rabu Mansour Hadi to power.

The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Middle East News | World News

Catch up on all the sessions from Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

DoD top brass worried about supply chain amidst heavy spending, fewer prime contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up