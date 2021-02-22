CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 12:14 PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least two rockets struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq’s army said in a statement. Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A statement from the military said there were no casualties and that an investigation was ongoing. There was minor property damage, including a damaged vehicle. The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and is the seat of Iraq’s government.

It was the third attack to target the American presence in Iraq in a week. A U.S.-led coalition contractor was killed and other civilians were wounded in a rocket attack outside Irbil international airport last Tuesday. On Saturday, rockets wounded personnel working for a U.S. defense company at Balad airbase in Salahaddin province.

The U.S. Embassy was a frequent target of rocket attacks during the Trump administration. The pace of attacks abated in the weeks before Biden took office and recently resumed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

