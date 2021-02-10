CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Middle East News » Prominent Saudi women’s rights…

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of a leading Saudi women’s rights activist says she has been released from prison after nearly three years behind bars.

The sisters of Loujain al-Hathloul announced the news on Twitter Wednesday. Al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was convicted last December on charges including agitating for change and pursuing a foreign agenda, accusations that rights groups describe as politically motivated.

She was sentenced by a counterterrorism court to almost six years in prison, but the judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served, advancing her release date.

The release of 31-year-old al-Hathloul on Thursday closes a years-long case that has drawn sharp international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record.

Al-Hathloul’s family has said she would remain under strict conditions, including a five-year travel ban and three years of probation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up