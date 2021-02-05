CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:21 AM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Authorities in Jordan have recovered the bodies of three people who went missing after their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood early Friday.

The Public Security Directorate said the brother of one of those missing died during the search near the town of Ruwaished, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) east of the capital, Amman.

Jordan often experiences flash flooding this time of year as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through its desert valleys.

