Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 2:37 PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding at least two civilians and causing damage, Iraqi security officials said.

Three rockets hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the security officials said, without providing more details.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

