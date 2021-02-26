CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 8:14 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say an explosion has struck a ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, says the crew is safe after the explosion overnight.

The UKMTO says the ship is heading to the nearest port.

The UKMTO gave the ship’s last position off the coast of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The U.S. Navy says it is aware of the explosion and is monitoring the situation.

Authorities gave no explanation for the blast. It comes after a series of mysterious blasts struck ships in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in 2019. The U.S. Navy blamed those blasts on Iran at the time, something Tehran denied.

