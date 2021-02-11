CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Middle East News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 7:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 4-10, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the COVID-19 pandemic remains a dominant force despite the arrival of vaccines and some easing of restrictions. Riot police in Beirut scuffled with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Muslim men gathered to pray during a protest against a lack of police enforcement and the recent rise in violence Arab communities in the northern Arab Israeli town of Umm el-Fahm. In Iran, people marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up