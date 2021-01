BAGHDAD (AP) — Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least…

BAGHDAD (AP) — Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq’s capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.

The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.

