Iraqi State TV reports suicide bombing in central Baghdad, unknown number of casualties

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:18 AM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi State TV reports suicide bombing in central Baghdad, unknown number of casualties.

Middle East News | National News | World News

