CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Middle East News » Huge explosion in oil…

Huge explosion in oil tanker in central Syria, no casualties

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 2:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An explosion Tuesday in an oil tanker outside a state fuel distribution company in central Syria caused a massive fire, state media reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Video aired by state news agency SANA showed huge plumes of smoke and high flames rising in the dark over a large swath of land. Firefighters were shown battling to contain the raging fire.

The minister of oil told Syrian state TV that seven tankers caught fire but there were no civilian casualties. The governor of Homs province said the explosion happened when crude oil was being unloaded from the tanker.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the tanker had arrived outside the company in Homs after traveling through the Syrian desert, where there are still cells of Islamic State militants hiding.

Last week, the Syrian government said it was forced to cut by up to 24% its distribution of fuel and diesel because of delays in the arrival of needed supplies amid a deepening crisis of resources.

The government of President Bashar Assad, heavily sanctioned by the West, relies on crude oil imported from Iran, a key Syrian ally which also sided with Syrian troops in the country’s civil war. Oil wells in eastern Syria have fallen outside government control and are now under the control of the Kurdish-led administration.

Because of the Western sanctions, smuggling from Kurdish-led areas into government controlled areas is rife.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up