CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » Spokesman's office: Israeli parliament…

Spokesman’s office: Israeli parliament fails to pass budget by deadline, triggering new election

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Spokesman’s office: Israeli parliament fails to pass budget by deadline, triggering new election.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up