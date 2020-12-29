CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:44 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country.

His arrival early Wednesday was first reported by Israel Hayom, a newspaper with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

