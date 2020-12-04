DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait is saying there have been “fruitful discussions” at resolving the yearslong boycott of…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait is saying there have been “fruitful discussions” at resolving the yearslong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations.

Kuwait state television carried a statement Friday by its foreign minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah, saying the country’s ruler had been talking to President Donald Trump.

Sheikh Ahmed said all hopes to create a “final outcome” for peace between all the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council “in the long run.” He also thanked Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser, who also just visited the region.

There have been false starts in the past in resolving the crisis that began in June 2007. However, this was the first time Kuwait, which has been mediating the dispute, issued a communique such as this on state TV.

Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, immediately wrote on Twitter that the Kuwaiti statement was an “imperative step towards resolving the GCC crisis.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar on June 5, 2017, just after a summit in Saudi Arabia in which Gulf leaders met with Trump. They say the crisis stems from Qatar’s support for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha. Qatar has backed Islamists in the region, something strongly opposed by the UAE.

The crisis saw Qatar’s land border to Saudi Arabia closed and its state-owned Qatar Airways blocked from access the airspace of the four countries.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The four nations also have pointed to Qatar’s close relationship with Iran, with which it shares a massive offshore gas field that provides the peninsular nation its wealth. Qatar restored full diplomatic ties to Iran amid the dispute. Sheikh Mohammed defended Qatar’s ties to both Iran and Turkey, which has a small military base in Doha, during his remarks.

Qatar is a valued partner of the U.S. Some 10,000 American troops are hosted at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base, which also serves as the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command.

Qatar also will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

