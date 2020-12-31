CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » Middle East News » Jordan sentences protest leaders…

Jordan sentences protest leaders of teachers union to prison

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 8:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A court in Jordan on Thursday sentenced five leaders of the national teachers’ syndicate to a year in prison over recent protests demanding a salary increase, a lawyer for the teachers said.

Bassam Fraihat said the court also ordered that the syndicate be dissolved. He said the five, who face an array of charges, including incitement to hatred and unlawful gatherings, are appealing the verdict and were released on bail.

The five were among 13 members of the Teachers Association council who were arrested in July after threatening to stage new protests over a long-running salary dispute. The arrests set off protests in the capital, Amman, in which anti-riot police clashed with protesters and beat several people with clubs, including an Associated Press reporter. Dozens of protesters were arrested.

Amman’s deputy attorney general suspended the 13 members from service and ordered the closure of the syndicate and its branches for two years over criminal and corruption charges. Thursday’s court order, if upheld, would dissolve the association.

Jordan is a close Western ally long seen as an island of stability in a volatile region. It borders Syria, Iraq, Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The Jordanian government had agreed to increase teachers’ salaries by 50% after a month-long strike in September 2019. But after restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy, the government postponed the salary hikes, drawing scorn from the teachers. They accused the government of failing to honor the agreement.

The government now says the salary increase will take effect in January.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Here's where military housing allowances are rising, falling the most in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up