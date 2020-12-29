CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Middle East News » Tel Aviv mayor announces…

Tel Aviv mayor announces run for parliament with new party

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tel Aviv’s mayor announced Tuesday he was forming a new faction in the upcoming Israeli parliamentary elections as the once-formidable Blue and White party began disintegrating ahead of the March vote.

Ron Huldai, 76, the long-time mayor of the country’s secular metropolis and a popular figure among the country’s left-leaning voters, said he “can no longer stand on the side” and will vie in the increasingly crowded race of contenders to be Israel’s next prime minister.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, dissolved last week after the government failed to pass a national budget for 2020 amid bitter coalition disputes between its two main partners, the Likud and Blue and White. Israel now heads to its fourth national election since March 2019, while facing a runaway coronavirus outbreak, a devastating economic crisis and a prime minister on trial for corruption.

“As a public servant for over 50 years, I tell you today: We will not grow accustomed to a prime minister with indictments,” Huldai said, calling for widespread reforms and appealing to a broad swath of Israelis for support. He said his new party would be called “The Israelis.”

“We all need to raise our heads with pride and look ahead with hope,” Huldai said. “Israel can be managed differently, and Israel must be managed differently.”

Huldai was flanked by Avi Nissenkorn, a former labor union leader who served as Israel’s justice minister, who announced he was breaking away from Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party earlier in the day.

“We will bring good news to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel that they don’t have a political home — and we will do this with actions and not words,” Nissenkorn said in a statement announcing his departure.

Huldai joins a crowded race of political parties seeking to make it into parliament in the March 23 election. Gideon Saar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival within the ruling Likud party, broke away earlier this month to form a rival faction called “A New Hope.”

Blue and White, which fought Netanyahu’s Likud party to a draw in three consecutive elections, is now disintegrating after several key party members have broken away. Earlier this week, Blue and White lawmakers Assaf Zamir and Miki Haimovich also jumped ship.

Blue and White said Gantz asked Nissenkorn to tender his resignation as justice minister after he had “chosen his new political home.”

Gantz said at a news conference Tuesday evening that he would contend in the upcoming elections and would forge an alliance to topple Netanyahu.

Blue and White held 17 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, but is now polling in the single digits in the run-up to the March 23 election.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up