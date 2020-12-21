CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Middle East News » Israeli woman found dead…

Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police were investigating on Monday after an Israeli woman was found dead in a forest near a West Bank settlement.

Police searched the forest near the settlement of Tal Menashe after her family reported her disappearance on Sunday. They said in a statement that the body was found with signs of violence.

Israeli media identified the deceased as Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from Tal Menashe.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, and police issued a gag order on all details of the investigation. Settler leaders said Horgen was killed in a Palestinian attack.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter that her death was “a despicable murder” and said Israeli forces were working to apprehend those responsible.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want the West Bank to be part of their future state and view the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace, a position shared by much of the international community.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up