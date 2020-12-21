CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Israeli police shoot alleged…

Israeli police shoot alleged gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Monday they shot a Palestinian attacker who opened fire at a group of officers in Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to police, the attacker approached a police post near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City and fired with a rudimentary submachine gun known as a “Carlo.”

Police quickly chased the suspect and gunned him down. Israeli media said the gunman was killed. An Israeli police officer tripped during the chase and was lightly hurt, police said.

There were no immediate details on the gunman’s identity.

In recent years, lone Palestinian attackers, usually not connected to organized militant groups, have been accused in a string of alleged stabbings, shootings and car rammings against Israeli security forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Palestinians and rights groups often accuse Israeli security forces of using excessive force.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli authorities said a 52-year-old woman was found killed in the northern West Bank after going for a walk in a forest near the Jewish settlement where she lived.

Officials said they suspected the killing was carried out by a Palestinian assailant, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to bring the killer to justice.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up