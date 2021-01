JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who served 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has arrived in country.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.