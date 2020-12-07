CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Middle East News » Israeli guards shoot unarmed…

Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank.

In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. But when he continued to approach them, they fired warning shots in the air and then shot at his legs.

Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel’s Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again. Details on his identity were not immediately released.

Police later said the man was found to have been unarmed. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center, where he was said to be in moderate to serious condition.

Qalandia is a main crossing point for Palestinians entering Jerusalem from the West Bank. Israel often uses private security companies as contractors at checkpoints.

Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israeli security forces of often using excessive force against Palestinian suspects. Channel 13 said police were investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up