CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Home » Middle East News » Israel signs extradition order…

Israel signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday said he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel’s “moral responsibility” to extradite Malka Leifer.

Nissenkorn signed the order a day after Israel’s Supreme Court rejected what appears to be Leifer’s final appeal.

Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia.

Nissenkorn did not announce an extradition date. But Manny Waks, an activist who has represented the victims, said he expected it to take place within 60 days.

“An amazing day for justice!” he tweeted.

Nick Kaufman, a lawyer for Leifer, accused the justice minister of acting hastily.

“The minister of justice was meant to exercise his discretion in a considered manner after hearing submissions from the defense and not impetuously in a flagrant attempt to appeal to popular sentiment,” he said in a statement.

Kaufman said Leifer would not appeal the decision, but would seek to serve her sentence in Israel if she is convicted in Australia.

“By then, we can only hope to deal with a new minister of justice who will adopt a different attitude to the basic principles of due process and look favorably on such a request,” Kaufman said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Biden taps Buttigieg for Transportation, Granholm for Energy

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up