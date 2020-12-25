HOLIDAY NEWS: Which supermarkets are open | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » Middle East News » Army says 2 rockets…

Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

The Associated Press

December 25, 2020, 2:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel.

The rockets were aimed at the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.

No Palestinian group in the Hamas-ruled Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm.

Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in both territories.

The militant Hamas group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel and countless rounds of smaller skirmishes, maintains an unofficial cease-fire with Israel.

Hamas charges that Israel doesn’t honor its truce obligations, which include easing a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, and allowing for large-scale infrastructure and job-creation projects.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up