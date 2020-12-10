CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » Middle East News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 3-9, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Ethiopia’s situation is “spiraling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring, according to the U.N. human rights chief. A Palestinian boy, 13-year-old Ali Abu Alia, was shot and killed by Israeli military forces during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians in the West Bank. In Lebanon, mourners held vigil marking four months since their relatives were killed during the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. In Jerusalem, ultra-orthodox Jewish men laid to rest Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up