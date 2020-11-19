JERUSALEM (AP) — US to allow settlement products to be labeled ‘Made in Israel’ in change to longstanding policy.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 19, 2020, 7:00 AM
JERUSALEM (AP) — US to allow settlement products to be labeled ‘Made in Israel’ in change to longstanding policy.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.