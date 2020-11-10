The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Party statement: Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman and negotiator for the Palestinians, dies at 65.

Listen now to WTOP News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Party statement: Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman and negotiator for the Palestinians, dies at 65.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.