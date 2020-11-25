HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected in car attack

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:17 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who police say tried to carry out a car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint.

In a statement, police said the man presented false documents at the checkpoint, and when he was questioned about them, sped his car toward an Israeli soldier.

Police said that forces opened fire and stopped the man, who was later pronounced dead at a Jerusalem hospital. Police said the soldier was lightly hurt.

Police did not immediately release a video of the incident.

Palestinian attackers, usually acting on their own, have carried out dozens of attempted stabbings and car rammings against Israeli forces in recent years.

But Palestinians and human rights groups accuse Israeli forces of frequently using excessive force, and in some cases, of killing innocent people mistaken as attackers.

