ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Middle East News » Israel says troops kill…

Israel says troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 6:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday that troops killed a Palestinian man who had shot at soldiers near an army checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The military said in a statement that the Palestinian gunman opened fire at a military post south of the city of Nablus, and troops returned fire. The military said the gunman was killed.

The army said no troops were wounded.

Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have praised the attacks but have not claimed them.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances, and of killing some suspected attackers who could have been apprehended.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up