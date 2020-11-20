THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Middle East News » Israel PM healthy after…

Israel PM healthy after routine exam under sedation

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 4:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in good health after two small colon polyps were detected and removed during a routine examination on Friday, his office said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz served as acting prime minister during the exam as Netanyahu was sedated. The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu is in “excellent” health and has returned to “full activity.”

Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.

Under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

FLRA orders VA to reinstate employees impacted by initial accountability act implementation

Federal unions look to turn the page on the Trump administration

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up