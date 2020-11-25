THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:39 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV says Tehran has released detained British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad.

The state TV report offered no further details Wednesday.

Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years.

