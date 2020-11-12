CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Middle East News » Iran arrests separatist leader…

Iran arrests separatist leader accused of attack killing 25

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 7:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry arrested a leader of a separatist group allegedly involved in the killing of dozens of people during a military parade in 2018, state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.

The report said the ministry announced that Farajollah Cha’ab was arrested and called him “the main person in the terrorist attack” in September 2018 in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The report did not elaborate on when or where he was arrested.

The statement said Cha’ab had been planning more attacks in Tehran and Khuzestan province.

In September 2018, militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on an annual military parade in Ahvaz city, the capital of Khuzestan province. At least 25 people were killed and 70 wounded, including a 4-year-old boy.

The report said Saudi Arabia and Israeli intelligence services supported the group.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up